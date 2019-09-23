Afghan forces prepared to fight, willing to make peace: Khalid

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghan Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid on Monday said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are ready to crush any terrorist group seeking to harm the Afghan people and the country.

Khalid, who was speaking at the graduation ceremony of over a 1,000 members of Afghanistan’s elite Special Operations Forces, said that the ANDSF is fully prepared to tackle any hostile move against the country, but clarified that the Afghan government was ready for peace if the Taliban was willing to engage in talks.

The commander of Afghanistan’s Special Operations Forces said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) is on red alert to provide security for the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled for September 28.

“We will keep our neutrality and we will defend the Afghan Constitution. We have made all necessary preparations to provide security on the day of elections,” said Mohammad Fareed Ahmadi, the commander of Afghanistan’s Special Operations Forces.

Meanwhile, the newly-graduated officers vowed to defend the nation against any threats.

“We will defend Afghanistan’s national pride, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said one graduate officer, Mohammad Reza.

Khalid stated that the war between Afghan forces and the Taliban is “a war against ignorance”.

Speaking of the Taliban, Khalid said, “they exploit the sacred name of Jihad, they also misuse the sacred name of the religion.”