Afghan forces repulse attack in Panjshir

Monitoring Desk

PANJSHIR: Local officials in Panjshir said, Tuesday morning Taliban launched an attack over a security checkpoint in Onabi district. Mansour Onabi, the spokesman for the Panjshir governor, told Khama Press that a group of six Taliban fighters attacked a police checkpoint in the village of Darband in the Onaba district of the province. Onabi added that Taliban fighters were using light and heavy weapons in the attack.

He reiterated, that the Taliban faced serious resistance from the locals.

Reports show, following the attacks three Taliban insurgents were captured, three others have escaped from the area, and one local was wounded while showing resistance against the militants.

Panjshir is considered one of the safest provinces, the Taliban had also attacked the area on Martyr’s week, including abducting few locals. (Khaama Press)