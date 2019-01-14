Afghan forces repulse Taliban attacks in seven areas

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan security forces repulsed attacks of Taliban in seven areas of Ghazni province, officials said on Sunday.

Taliban attacked Afghan security checkpoints in four districts and Ghazni city, provincial governor’s spokesman Muhammad Arif Noori told AIP. Taliban attacked Syed Jalal checkpoint in first security zone, sixth deployment in second zone and university checkpoint in third zone, he said.

He went on to say that Taliban launched attacks on security checkpoints in Khani Kala in Andar district, Giro district security belt, Antan checkpoint in Aab-e-Band district Zerak security outpost in Jaghori district.

The Afghan forces offered tough resistance in all these areas, he said. The security forces did not suffer any casualties, he added.

Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the clashes, he maintained. Taliban have given reports of attacks and blasts on Afghan security forces in Ghazni city and some other districts.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the security forces suffered heavy casualties in the attacks.

In a separate incident, governor’s spokesman Arif Noori said unidentified gunmen shot dead an amulet writer in the third security zone of Ghazni city yesterday.

The attackers fled the scene, he said. The police registered the case and started investigation. (AIP)