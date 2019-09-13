Afghan forces target Daesh hideout in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): The Special Unit of the National Directorate of Security, the NDS, destroyed a Daesh hideout in the north of Kabul in six-hours-long operation on Thursday evening, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The information about the center was taken from a three-member Daesh group who were arrested by the NDS forces this week, the statement said.

Two Daesh members, who were hiding in a house in Sar-e-Kotal area in Kabul’s Police District 17, PD17, were killed in the operation, the statement said, adding that one of them was a Pakistani national.

One woman and four children, who were living in the house, were wounded in the operation but are under treatment in a hospital, the statement added.

The house, which was rented by the two Daesh members, was rented where the suspects were planning terrorist attacks in Kabul and were making suicide vests, according to the statement.

Local residents said the house was rented by the two suspects two months ago.

The statement said that a large number of weapons was seized during the operation.

Sources said that at least five members of the Afghan forces were killed and wounded in the operation.

The NDS in the statement calls on the people to cooperate with the security forces in recognition of suspects when they see that they are residing to their areas.