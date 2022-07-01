Afghan frozen funds and Biden’s doctrine

According to western media, the US officials and a Taliban delegation held discussions in Qatar on Thursday regarding releasing Afghanistan’s reserves to help support the country’s efforts to mitigate the devastating effects of the deadly earthquake that hit the country a week ago. According to the White House statement, it is working urgently on the efforts to make a mechanism to provide some frozen funds to the Afghan government to speed up its earthquake relief operations, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the victims of the tremor. However, Americans desire to achieve their goals in Afghanistan including the preservation of human rights and the opening of girls’ schools in the country. At the same time, US authorities want to ensure that the money should go to the Afghan people instead of the Taliban government.

The people of Afghanistan are battling multiple challenges ranging from food shortages, flood devastation, lack of resources, unemployment, and law, and order situations followed by earthquakes in some parts of the country, which led to massive displacement of population and destruction of public and private properties. Several countries, NGOs, and charity organizations are providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, while the Biden administration is also negotiating with the ruling Taliban on a mechanism to allow the Afghan central bank to use Afghan frozen assets to deal with the famine crisis and fulfillment of the urgent needs of the Earthquake hit people of the country. According to the UN statistics, an estimated 40 million Afghans, more than half of the Country’s population faces a hunger crisis and need emergency aid to satisfy their basic needs.

Apparently, the change of regime had not reduced the sufferings of Afghans, because the Taliban took over the Country in August 2021, amid a surprising run-off of the Ghani regime, and a compulsory US withdrawal after the decades-long battle in Afghanistan has added to the economic and financial agonies of Afghanistan. Although America was in negotiations with the Taliban on a power-sharing formula, it swiftly reacted to the Taliban’s newly crowned government with the restoration of previously imposed sanctions and freezing of about $7 billion in US Central Bank to create challenges for the new government.

President Biden signed an executive order authorizing the confiscation of 3.5 billion dollars, the half of the Afghan frozen reserves by the United States for subsequent use for compensation of the 9/11 victims, while the Biden’s decree was also aimed at facilitating access to the Afghan government to remaining $ 3.5 billion. However, the Influential did not stop on slashing half of the urgently needed money for the Afghan people but also tried to condition the remaining 3.5 billion dollars so it can dictate the Afghan government in the future. The desperate Afghans had been continuously encountering miseries one after another, but the Biden administration did not accede to releasing Afghan frozen assets besides providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

In fact, the personal grievances and political Rivalries of the leaders always add to the snags of the public, and the nations usually pay for the incompetence of their leaders. The ethnic conflicts and communal politics had ruined Afghanistan, but the warlords have yet not perceived the strategy of their enemy.