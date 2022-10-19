Afghan girls and the necessity of education

According to the media, the Taliban has imposed more restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan as the interim government barred girls from choosing certain subjects in university classes. According to the details, the government barred female students from choosing some optional subjects including civil engineering, journalism, veterinary, agriculture, and geology in this year’s entrance exam held at the beginning of this month. The reports suggest that there is a mix of reactions among the masses some linked it to religion, others term it a cultural issue while the students perceived it a tactic to be used by the Taliban government to stop women from pursuing higher education.

The Taliban government is battling multiple issues while Afghan people confront various problems since the Taliban movement gained rule in the war-hit country more than a year ago.

Presently, about 80% of secondary school girls were denied to attend school, while the government has banned some subjects at the University level which might lead to women’s jobs in men-dominated fields such as Engineering, Journalism, etc. In fact, the enforcement of Islamic judicial systems and strict punishments had significantly reduced the crimes in Afghanistan. While fear of stern action and belief in ultimate justice are the sole guarantors of rule of law, therefore further restrictions and coercion would be counterproductive and likely to instigate anti-Taliban sentiments in the masses. Women form about 49 percent of Afghanistan’s population which will become useless and burdensome for the country. Hence, the Afghan government can arrange separate education for women and girls to equip themselves with the latest knowledge and technical skills to compete in the newest challenges of life.