Afghan girls urge IEA to reopen schools, universities

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the caretaker government’s re-establishment, Afghan girls urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools beyond grade six and allow female students to return to universities.

Soon after regaining power in 2021, the IEA suspended education for girls above grade six and later extended the ban to universities.

School students

Sahar Jafari, a Kabul high school student, said she was in grade eight when the IEA returned. “If our education had not been suspended, I would now be in grade twelve,” she said.

Calling the continued closure worrying, she urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to reopen schools for girls. During the closure, she learned sewing and hopes to resume formal studies soon.

Freshta Mohammadi, who was in grade seven at Chehel Dokhtaran High School, said the first two years of the ban caused severe depression. She later joined a religious seminary, learned painting and continued studying at home in hope that schools would reopen.

She called on the IEA to allow girls’ education in line with Islamic Sharia.

Zohra Taheri, a former grade ten student, said, “We have no problem with the hijab and could study comfortably while observing it. If schools had not been closed, I would now be in my second year at university.”

University students

Nabila Salehi, a dentistry student at Ghalib University, said, “If our studies had not been stopped, I would now be a doctor serving other women.”

She urged the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) to allow female students to return to universities.

Shafiqa, a second-year journalism student at Kabul University, said she would have graduated by now if education had not been suspended. “We have no issue with the Sharia hijab, as it is an obligation from God,” she added.

Shukria Tabasum, a second-year Dari literature student, expressed disappointment, saying the closure “crushed the hopes of many girls.”

Experts views on negative impacts

Tafsir Siahposh, a women’s rights expert, emphasized that Islam considers acquiring knowledge obligatory for all. He urged the interim government to “give glad tidings to the girls of this land and reopen the gates of knowledge.”

Education expert Sanullah Salehi warned that the four-year suspension will have serious consequences, including a shortage of female teachers, doctors, nurses, and other specialists.

He suggested reopening girls’ schools in phases under a controlled plan.

IEA stance

MoHE spokesman Ziaullah Hashimi told Pajhwok: “Until further notice, universities will remain closed to female students. The final decision will be made by the IEA leadership.”

Pajhwok also sought comment from the MoE but did not receive a response.

IEA officials have repeatedly stated that the suspension is temporary and that girls will be allowed to study once a “suitable environment” is created.