Afghan government unveils security shake-up as Taliban capture 30 districts

KABUL (Tolo News): The Afghan government on Saturday announced the appointment of Gen. Bismillah Khan Moham-madi as new acting minister of defense and Gen. Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal as acting minister of interior, a major shake-up in the country’s security sector in the middle of surging violence that has been gripping Afghan-istan on various fronts.

President Ghani also appointed Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai as the new army chief, replacing Gen. Yasin Zia who was serving in the post since last July.

Hayatullah Hayat who served as acting minister of interior has been appointed as acting minister of rural rehabilitation and urban development, according to a statement by the Presidential Palace.

Bismillah Mohammad has previously served as minister of defense, minister of interior, and chief of army staff under former president Hamid Karzai’s administration.

Assadullah Khalid was serving in the post since December 2018. He resigned from his post as defense minister last week.

The High Council for National Reconciliation has said that Bismillah Mohammadi was appointed to the post in an agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the reconciliation council.

This new development takes place at a time that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces continue to fight the Taliban in various regions and amidst the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country.

In the latest incidents of violence, there are reports that the Taliban have captured the center of Baharak and Bangi districts in Takhar province, Khawja Sabzposh district in Faryab, Mardian district in Jawzjan, Dara-e-Soof district in Samangan, Qala Kah district in Farah and Mirzaka district in Paktia.

Sources have confirmed that at least 30 districts have either fallen to the Taliban or have been evacuated by security forces over the last two months.

Some lawmakers said the Taliban will launch attacks on major cities if the government does not take immediate action to retake the areas that have fallen to the group.