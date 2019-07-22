Afghan govt assures UN of inclusiveness of peace process

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan government on Monday assured the United Nations that any peace talks with the Taliban will be inclusive, involving Afghans from all layers of society.

“The Afghan government has a clear roadmap for the peace process. One of the main principles of this process is its all-inclusiveness,” President Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told reporters in Kabul on Monday. “The presence of women in Qatar [intra-Afghan dialogue] conference shows the inclusiveness of the [peace] process.”

“Now, we are in the first phase of the peace talks; the next phase is direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban,” he added.

But critics remain skeptical about women’s role in the peace process.

“We are very concerned whether Afghan women will have the current liberties after a peace deal with the Taliban,” an Afghan politician and a former MP, Fawzia Koofi said. “The United Nations’ role in these talks is very weak.”

“The presence of women and religious minorities is important in formal negotiations. The achievements of the past 18 years will be affected if they are not represented well there in the talks,” a woman Senator, Anarkali Honaryar, said.

This comes a day after the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, said the peace process in Afghanistan is not inclusive as it should be.

She stressed that the peace process should reflect the aspirations of all Afghans, with women at the center of the process.