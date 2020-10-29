Afghan govt failed to compensate war victims

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan political crisis has derailed payments to the victims of the war in Afghanistan, according to a report published on New York Times.

According the New York Times report, the Afghan government received financial assistance from the donors in 2019 and 2020 to financially support 4,000 to 5,000 families of the victims of war, but the money was never distributed among these families.

The article reads: “Below the compensation program, which stays closely funded by worldwide donors, the Afghan authorities pays roughly $1,300 for each civilian killed in motion by Afghan, American or rebel forces, and $650 per wounded. The funds had turn out to be one of many few types of justice an Afghan household might hope for when caught within the cross-fire. Even so, the funds have been sparse, with households usually not realizing how or the place to press their claims.”

A number of families of war victims have accused the Afghan government of neglecting them.

Bibi Fatima, a resident of Kajaki district of Helmand, said her husband lost his life on the line of duty in the ranks of the Afghan National Police during the fight with the Taliban in Lashkargah city.

“War broke out in Kajaki. We were relocated to Marjah. Again we evacuated Marjah due to war and settled in Bolan,” said Bibi Fatima.

“We received no aid. The government never bothers to come in support of its fallen officer in a unit,” said Rogul, a widow of an Afghan National Army officer.

“We address the issues of those who are affected unintentionally as a result of attacks by the security forces,” said Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.

The presidential palace was not available to respond on the claims. (TOLOnews)