Afghan govt urges Taliban to avoid election threats

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan government on Tuesday called on the Taliban to refrain from threats to the election process and urged the insurgents to demonstrate practical steps for peace in the country.

The office of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that casting vote is the legitimate right of the citizens and the Taliban should avoid threatening them.

It added all preparations for a free, transparent and inclusive presidential election have been ensured so that Afghans can directly contribute to a legitimate leadership.

The presidency reminded the Taliban that contrary to their claims much of the election funding has been provided by the Afghan government and the process is fully managed by the Afghans.

“We call on the Taliban — who are apparently chanting for peace but in practice threatens Afghan people to death on daily basis — to demonstrate peace in action and refrain from threatening the Afghan people,” read the statement.

“The Afghan people have in the past proven that threats and intimidation by Afghanistan’s enemies cannot prevent them from participating in national and decisive processes. This time, our people will again go to the polls and determine the future of their country through their direct vote, and would outshine the enemies of the Afghan people’s freedom,” it added.

The presidential election in Afghanistan is set to be held on Sept. 28 later this year.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban issued a stern warning that people must stay away from election related gatherings and rallies or could become potential targets. (AA)