Afghan govt wants to move Doha talks to Afghanistan

As per reports from Afghanistan, Afghan government started up a course in the recent days to shift the next phases of Doha peace talks to Afghanistan. The government move has been backed by the Meshrano Jirga or Senate. The stated purpose of the shifting of talks to Afghanistan is to reduce the foreign influence on the peace process. The Intra- Afghan dialogues between the Taliban and Afghan government took place in Doha three months ago. Both sides agreed on procedural rules and now working on the agenda of the dialogue. The talks are planned to resume on January 5 after three weeks break. There are misperception and uncertainty between the two sides. Three months talks between two parties could not produced such results which were expected from them. As per reports, there are several fictions within the Afghan team, and they are not well prepared as compare to Taliban. Taliban are single entity and apparently more independent than Government team.

The shifting of talks to Afghanistan will likely hamper the process. The reason of it is obvious that Afghan government was not fully supporting the Afghan peace process since its beginning. The process was started by the United States with Taliban on special instructions by the President Trump because Trump promised to the Americans to withdraw US troops from Afghan.Trump desired to fulfill his promise before Presidential Election 2020. Afghan government showed serious reservations that it was kept out of the dialogues and not taken into confidence by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmey Khalilzad. The US government directly engaged the Taliban and sided the Afghan government, which was the main point of concern for the government. Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib publicly criticized to US government and Zalmey Khalilzad, SRAR during a public event at Hudson Institute, a Washington DC based think tank. He accused the Zalmey Khalilzad for having personal ambitions in Afghanistan and want to be a Viceroy there. US government took serious notice of Mohib’s Comments and Summoned him at US Department of State next morning.

As per assessment of independent observers, both parties Taliban and Afghan government has some fundamental issues which will likely become a reason of stalling the talks if they start these talks mutually. The present success of Doha peace talks is mostly due to United States role, who had saved the talks from obstruction. Afghan side is composed of several fictions of the society, who varies in thoughts and interests. Thus, talks under Afghan government will be more difficult for Afghan government itself to better manage the things. If one thinks about the interest of Afghan government and Afghan people, United States can better serve them. US is the defender of women rights including education, jobs and other rights for the women which are mostly opposed by the Taliban. All the setup of the Afghan government was orchestrated by the US so it will try its best to maintain all these things. The Intra-Afghan dialogue under US supervision will be more successful than any other format.

However, Afghans have an experienced and seasoned leadership, they have seen all ups and down of the life. Both sides should sit on table for the people of Afghanistan instead of their party or racial interests. If they would be able to conclude a peace agreement, it will not be victory or defeat of any one but the victory of the people of Afghanistan. Both sides should work to end the suffering of Afghan people. Hopefully, these talks will be fruitful and first step toward the destination of peace and prosperity of the Afghan nation.