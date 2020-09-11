Afghan gun battle kills five militants in Helmand

Monitoring Desk

LASHKAR GAH: Five militants were confirmed dead and nine others injured as clashes flared up in Gereshk district of the Helmand province on Thursday, a statement from the national army here said.

The clashes broke out after a group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints early Thursday and the troops retaliated, forcing the insurgents to flee after leaving five bodies behind and nine more injured, the statement said.

The Afghan forces also discovered 14 mines planted by the insurgents in the area and defused them on the spot.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of the troubled Helmand province with Lashkar Gah as its capital haven’t commented.

Seven police wounded in Kandahar blast:

TOLOnews adds: At least seven police were wounded on Thursday in a car bomb blast in Kandahar province in Arghandab district.

Kandahar police chief Tandin Khan said that a car bomber attempted to target a police checkpoint in the Lahori area of the district, but security forces opened fire and the explosives were detonated before the vehicle reached the checkpoint.

Seven police were wounded in the blast, Khan said. No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua)