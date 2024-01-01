Afghan Hajj Minister attends int’l conference

KABUL (BNA): Sheikh al-Hadith Dr. Noor Mohammad Saqib, Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, participated in the 48th international conference held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, upon the official invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The press office of the Ministry announced today that this conference, titled “Nadwat al-Hajj al-Kubra,” was inaugurated with a speech by Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

The conference was attended by key figures including the Minister of Hajj of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, President of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Abdulrahman al-Sudais, President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, along with ministers, scholars, scientists, and officials from various Islamic countries.

The conference agenda included discussions and consultations on the Hajj rituals alongside Saudi Arabia, efforts by Islamic countries, and other important topics. The aim was to ensure that the outcomes of the conference would create a suitable environment and provide more facilities for the pilgrims during the Hajj rituals.