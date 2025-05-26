Afghan migrants in Iran: deportation process intensifies

KABUL (TOLONews): A number of Afghan migrants in Iran have once again expressed concern over the “intensification of forced deportations” of Afghan citizens from the country.

They have called on the host country and the caretaker government of Afghanistan to address the demands of migrants and halt the deportation process.

Safar Barz, an Afghan migrant in Iran, told TOLOnews: “Unfortunately, the Iranian government has made the deportation process very rapid and severe, and it does not make a clear distinction between those who have legal documents and those who are undocumented.”

Enayat Alokozai, another Afghan migrant in Iran, said: “The forced deportation of Afghan migrants by the Iranian government has intensified once again.

The Iranian government is determined to expel all Afghan migrants, even though they have repeatedly appealed to international organizations and the Islamic Emirate government to pressure Iran to stop the deportations.

However, it seems these efforts have been ineffective.”

Some activists in the field of migrant rights emphasize the need for dialogue between the caretaker government and the host country to resolve the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Iran.

Juma Khan Pouya, a migrant rights activist, told TOLOnews: “Host governments must be compelled, based on international documents, to refrain from deporting individuals at risk and from forcibly deporting all migrants.”

Nazar Nazari, another activist in the field, said: “There is a need for a series of talks between Iran and Afghanistan to reach a lasting solution to this crisis. These talks must be conducted in a manner that satisfies both sides.”

Previously, the United Nations reported that since 2023, Iran and Pakistan have forcibly repatriated more than three million Afghan migrants.