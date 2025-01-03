Afghan Ministry leads initiative to reactivate cold storage facilities

KABUL (BNA): A meeting of the Committee for Reactivating Incomplete Cold Storage Facilities was held under the chairmanship of Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, with the participation of deputy ministers from the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, as well as representatives from the Administrative Office’s Investment Facilitation Directorate and Emirati companies.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the meeting focused on incomplete cold storage facilities, particularly 14 such facilities whose operations have been halted in 12 provinces across the country.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding available resources, capacities, and effective strategies for reactivating these facilities. A technical team was tasked with addressing the technical and legal aspects of the cold storage facilities.

It is worth noting that the activation of all cold storage facilities in the country will significantly aid farmers in preserving their agricultural products, addressing their challenges, and enabling them to sell their produce promptly and at better prices.