Afghan mother opens library after her slain son’s name

KABUL (Tolo News): An Afghan mother Waheeda Shirzad distributed winter clothes to vulnerable families in Kabul to honor the dreams of her son Mohammad Rahid Amin who was killed in Kabul University attack on November 2, 2020. She has also opened a charity foundation and a library after her son Mohammad Rahid Amin’s name.

The attack on the university killed 22 people including Rahid Amin. Over 40 others were wounded in the gun rampage by two armed attackers. Rahid was a student the Faculty of Public Administration and Policy at Kabul University. Rahid’s mother said the campaign is to honor the legacy of her slain son.

“When my son Rahid was alive, he had the dream of opening a library. He painted the walls of the library himself, he wanted to fill the shelves of the library with his own hands, but he couldn’t do it unfortunately,” said Shirzad. “I decided to establish a foundation after his name where I can help the needy families.” “There are about 73 families here. Next time, we will deliver aid to Mazar-Sharif and the third phase will be in Herat,” said Rahid’s brother Rashid. On November 2, 2020, 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked Kabul University, a raid that ended after six hours.

In total, 18 students, 16 students from the Public Administration Faculty and two of them from the Law Faculty, lost their lives in the attack. The attackers had military uniforms. Later on, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed the Taliban for the Kabul University attack and said there are many evidences to prove his claim.

But the Taliban rejected Saleh’s claims. Ten of those killed were female students. They were students of the public administration faculty. All students who lost their lives aged between 20 to 26 years old. At least 25,000 students are enrolled at Kabul University.

On November 14, 2020, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that the Afghan forces had arrested the mastermind behind the deadly attack on Kabul University. Saleh said in a Facebook post that the suspect, Adil, is a resident of Panjshir province and had studied three years at Sharia Law Faculty. After that, Saleh said, Adil was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of the Haqqani network. Earlier this month, Mohammad Adil, the mastermind of Kabul University attack, was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in a statement said that five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperation with Daesh.