Afghan national among eight executed by Iran

KABUL (Amu TV): Iran executed eight prisoners, including one woman and one Afghan national, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The executions took place in the cities of Karaj and Shiraz, the organization reported. The identity of the Afghan citizen has not been disclosed.

The Hengaw Organization noted that the executions occurred on Sunday at Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj. The Afghan citizen was reportedly imprisoned and executed on charges of drug trafficking.

In May, Hengaw reported that the Iranian government had executed fourteen Afghan citizens on various charges over a period of less than four months.