KABUL (Ariana News): The contract of Anosh Dastgir, the head coach of the Afghan national football team, will be extended until the end of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Officials at the Afghan Football Federation say they have no choice but for Anosh to continue to lead the country’s national football team, while there are still three months to go before the coach’s contract with the federation expires.

Therefore, they have said that there is a possibility that Dastgir’s contract will be extended until the end of the qualifying competitions for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Anoush, 30, officially took over the leadership of the German National Football Team in July 2018, after he had completed his contract with Otto Martin Pfister the German football manager and coaching export.

The team under his leadership is currently in third place in Group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with five points from four games.