Afghan Peace Moot ‘Lahore Process’ starts in Bhurban

F.P. Report

BHURBAN: The first edition of the Afghan Peace Conference titled “Lahore Process” is being held in Bhurban on Saturday (today(.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will address the inaugural session of the conference. Heads of political parties and political stalwarts from Afghanistan will attend the conference.

Gulbadin Hikmatyar, Ustad Atta Noor, Chairman Afghan High Peace Council and former vice-president Karim Khalili, Second Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mohaqiq as well as Uzbek leader and current vice-president Rashid Dostum will attend the peace conference.

The Lahore Process will discuss different areas including connectivity, trade, economy and health. It will also discuss the issue of repatriation of Afghan refugees who have been living in Pakistan for the last four decades.

The delegates will give proposals on the future course of action for Afghanistan.

The conference will provide an opportunity to increase people to people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan and increase confidence building between the two neighbours.

President Arif Alvi will host a banquet in honour of delegates. The conference participants will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.