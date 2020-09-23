Afghan peace process: Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan on Monday

Ishaq Khan

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation will visit Pakistan on September 28 to discuss the Afghan peace process with the Pakistani leaedership.

Local news channel reported on Wednesday that during his visit, Abdullah Abdullah will hold meetings with political and military leadership with focus on Afghan peace process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the Afghan top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan.

While talking to media on Tuesday, Abdullah Abdullah has claimed that a number of Taliban prisoners who were released by the Afghan government as a condition for peace talks have taken up arms again and returned to battlefield.

Regarding the peace talk with the Taliban in Qatar, Abdullah said that the discussions so far have been positive. However, he said some — though not the majority — of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners released by the government as a condition for talks had resumed the fight against Kabul.

“I do know that some have returned to the battlefield, which is a violation of the agreement that they had made,” Abdullah said during an online conference with the US Council on Foreign Relations, reported AFP.

Afghan peace negotiator added that talks between the Taliban and Afghan government had begun in Doha on a positive note, as the delegations build some familiarity with each other.

“Still the violence inside Afghanistan has not ended and that that is not acceptable for the people, I called on the United States, which launched the peace process with its own deal with the Taliban, and Pakistan” he said,

Abdullah added “I repeat my call to the Taliban themselves and also to all partners who have any leverage over the Taliban to press on that point.”

Afghan leader told he planned to visit Pakistan in the coming days for the first time since 2008. The persistent violence, and the Taliban’s failure to completely cut relations with the Islamic State and Al Qaeda jihadist groups, was singled out as a barrier to success by US officials testifying in Congress Tuesday.