Afghan peace: Zalmay Khalilzad to reach Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: United States special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad will land in Islamabad on a day-long visit, on Friday (today).

According to reports, Zalmay Khalilzad will discuss the Afghan peace process with top civil and military officials during his visit to Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan truly supports political and peaceful solution to the Afghanistan issue.

During a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the FO spokesman said, Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban. “We hope the peace process is concluded soo n and leads to an intra-Afghan dialogue and reduction of violence in Afghanistan,” he added.