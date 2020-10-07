Afghan people must come first in peace: Ghani

KABUL (Tolo News): President Ashraf Ghani, speaking at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, stressed the need for inclusivity in the peace process and said the Afghan people must come first in peace. He also said there is a need for a nationwide ceasefire to move the process forward.

Ghani recalled the days when Afghanistan was peaceful and added that the last four decades of war have damaged Afghanistan economically, socially and politically. “Peace in Afghanistan cannot be a peace of the elite. Peace in Afghanistan cannot be the peace of one group. Peace in Afghanistan cannot be the peace of factions. Peace must be the peace of the people,” Ghani said. “Because people are sovereign. Therefore, we must put the people first and do what our constriction, our religion and our morals command us to do, we are servants.”

He mentioned the 2018 Eid ceasefire as a sign that Afghans can agree on peace. “It shows an immense capacity to overcome the past and move forward towards the future,” Ghani said, recalling the ceasefire. Ghani highlighted the importance of the Loya Jirga, the grand council–comprised of thousands of Afghan delegates–in making decisions about peace, and he said the Jirga showed Afghan capacity and alignment.

3,300 Afghans came together in four days and reached an agreement in three days. Our conflicts have never been about separation. Our conflicts have been a competition to control the center, said Ghani. Ghani said Afghanistan has geological resources worth a trillion and that the country’s location, within Asia’s economy, will be worth many more trillions.

President Ghani arrived in Doha as the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and a Taliban team attempt to start direct talks with the Taliban. The negotiating teams of both sides have held over seven meetings in contact groups level to discuss the procedural rules for the negotiations over the last three weeks, but they have not reached an agreement so far. One of the two disputed points is the religious basis for the negotiations.

Ghani, meanwhile, said Islam has united Afghans and that Afghanistan has the most Islamic constitution in the world, and he refered to articles 1, 2 and 3, as an example. Ghani said he sees a wider range of reasons behind the Afghan war that has gripped the country for the last four decades. “Regional connectivity is absolutely essential to peacebuilding. The future of Afghanistan is tied to the region and to the world. And the other part is global cooperation. Our conflict is not a civil war… if it were a civil war, would be over multiple times. It is a regional war embedded in a global conflict,” he said.

Ghani said that Afghans have a deep sense of equality. The Afghan president highlighted importance of peace for the country and said it provides a long-term horizon for the future. Pointing to women’s role in the peace process, Ghani said “the women of Afghanistan do not need someone to speak for them or write for them; they speak for themselves; they can represent themselves.” He mentioned the historical figure Malalai, a hero of Afghanistan, who was holding the flag when Afghans defeated a British division in 1880.