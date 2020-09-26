Afghan police commander killed in Taliban attack

Monitoring Desk

BADAKHSHAN: Ghazi Shaheed, a local police commander, was killed in a Taliban attack in the northeastern province of Badakhshan province on Friday night, said Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for provincial police chief.

The attack occurred in the Aba Yaftal area of Faizabad, the capital of the province, after the Taliban attacked public uprising forces checkpoints, said Rohani, adding that “one of his men was also wounded in the clashes.”

“The clashes continued for an hour and the Taliban’s attack was pushed back by the security forces,” he said.

“Four Taliban were killed in the clashes and five others were wounded,” he added.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the attack.

Courtesy: (TOLONews)