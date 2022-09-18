Afghan political figures wrap up meeting

KABUL (TOLOnews): A three-day meeting of Afghan political figures in Vienna, Austria, ended on Saturday in which the participants called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan through negotiations.

Some Afghan refugees held a rally in the same city to protest the meeting. But some other Afghans meanwhile held a rally in support of the meeting.

But the Islamic Emirate said that the war is over and that the individuals who attended the summit “are not trustworthy.”

The participants of the meeting in a joint statement asked the international community to mediate on Afghan issues.

“A few individuals sat (for talks) in Austria. There are individuals among them, whom our people know better. They have been tested for the nation,” said Shukria Barakzai, former Afghan ambassador to Norway, who also participated in the meeting.

Dozens of other Afghans held a rally in Vienna to support the meeting while another protest opposed the event.

Islamic Emirate’s Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the war has been over in Afghanistan.

Political analysts provided mixed opinions about the meeting.

“The Taliban should show flexibility and believe in an inclusive government for the future of Afghanistan, which is a proper solution and also the demand of the international community. The Resistance Front should accept the reality of the Taliban’s presence in Afghanistan,” said Rahmatullah Bizhanpoor, a political analyst.

This comes as earlier, in a meeting in Turkey, some Afghan political figures announced their support for Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Resistant Front.

Ahmad Massoud in a recent interview said he has held talks with some members of the Islamic Emirate, but the talks didn’t lead to a breakthrough.

