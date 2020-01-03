Afghan politicians react to killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghan politicians on Friday joined a chorus of international reactions to the US air strike in Iraq that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, with some describing the attack on Soleimani as clear violation of international law and a major blow to peace in the region.

Many are concerned about the impact of Soleimani’s death on the regional situation and Afghanistan in particular.

Afghan political commentators believe that Iran naturally would take action against United States in the region, and Afghanistan could be a battleground between the two foes.

“Soleimani was an asset for Iran’s national interests, while he was a threat to the region. He was (a) proxy wars master-mind in the region. Fatimyon, Zainabyon, Haidaryon & Hussainyon are his creation in recent years. His death will increase tensions in the region,” presidential candidate Rahmantullah Nabil tweeted.

“The US is creating tensions in the region and this incident can be one of them, this will do harm to the peace in Afghanistan, it will increase tensions in the region and it will make the situation complicated,” said Abdul Karim Khuram, former head of Hamid Karzai’s staff.

Others addressed a Taliban-Iran connection:

“I doubt that the Taliban will attack US targets in support of Iran,” said political activist Daud Naji.

Among the critics was former Afghan president Hamid Karzai who described the attack as a clear violation of international law and a damage to peace in the region.

“Such a move will lead to further escalation of tensions and hostilities in the region and it will pose (a) significant blow to the regional peace,” said Karzai in a statement.

Presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram also described the attack on Soleimani as violation of international laws.

“The US regime has been a major source of evil in our region and in the world. The terrorist attack on the life of Sardar Soleimani is not only a violation of international law but it is an act of state terrorism, which is led by Trump. It is the genuine right of the countries in the region to resist American hegemony,” said Pedram.

“The killing of Soleimani will in some extent decrease recruitment by the Iranian statesmen in the middle east,” said Kamal, a civil society activist in Herat.

“Regarding this issue, the Afghan government should create a very close coordination between the Islamic republic of Iran and the United States so that a potential tragedy is prevented in Afghanistan,” said military analyst Mirza Mohammad Yarmand.

“The Afghan government should closely monitor every movement to make sure that there is peace and calm in the country and special security measures needed to be taken for southwestern parts of the country,” said Salim Hussaini, cultural advisor to the President.

Soleimani recruited thousands of Afghans in the Fatemiyoun Division to fight in Syria.