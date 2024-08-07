Afghan population estimated at 35.7m

KABUL (TOLOnews): National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said that Afghanistan’s population is estimated to be 35.7 million people for the current solar year.

Officials of this organization, during a presentation of the NSIA’s annual performance, mentioned that out of this total, 18.2 million are men and 17.5 million are women.

Esmatullah Hakimi, the Deputy of NSIA, said: “The population is estimated annually. The population figure of 35.7 million presented is for the year 1403 (solar year).”

Faqir Mohammad Ziar, the acting head of the NSIA, reported that with the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, this organization has also distributed electronic ID cards to 7.8 million people.

According to Ziar, in the solar year 1402, this organization collected 2,512,850,000 Afghanis in various revenue sectors.

The acting head of the NSIA said: “Since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, more than 7.8 million electronic ID cards have been distributed.”

NSIA officials cited other achievements over the past year, including defining borders and mapping districts in 19 provinces, statistics on solar-powered wells, obtaining results on the development of 30 thousand hectares of land in some provincial centers, and obtaining precise statistics on irrigated and rainfed lands in Afghanistan.

Abdul Matin Salak, an official of the NSIA, said: “In the year 1403, the total agricultural land in the country reached three million hectares, of which 2.1 million hectares are irrigated and 917 thousand hectares are rain-fed.”