Afghan Post, Education Ministry sign agreement

KABUL (Agencies): A cooperation agreement was signed between state-run Afghan Post and the Ministry of Education at a meeting in Kabul.

Based on the agreement, Afghan Post will ensure high school students around the country receive their graduation certificates.

“The two parties have reached an understanding for this reason to create ease, the ease is that after this, Afghan Post will distribute Grade 12 certificates in each province,” said Rahmatullah Maki, head of Afghan Post.

Abdul Khaliq Sadiq, Deputy Minister of Education, has also said that the Department of Certificates at the ministry and the Afghan Post must be committed to the implementation of this memorandum.

At the meeting, Sadiq also mentioned the efforts being made to create more facilities for school students. Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, 200,000 certificates have been distributed and another one million have been printed, based on data of the education ministry.