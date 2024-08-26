Afghan Post: we provide postal services to 192 countries worldwide

KABUL (TOLONews): Afghan Post says that after the return of the Islamic Emirate, the challenges in domestic and international postal services have been resolved.

Zabiullah Omar, head of development and trade of the postal service, said that the company now provides postal services not only to all provinces and districts within the country but also to 192 countries worldwide.

According to Omar, currently, nearly 470 postal centers are active across the country, including in the capital.

The head of Development and Trade of the Postal service added: “There were issues where we were not providing services to some countries, and postal services to countries were also suspended for us. But with the efforts of our colleagues, these problems have been resolved. The Universal Postal Union has a modern operational system that has been offered to 192 countries, and we are also a part of it.”

Omar clarified that after the Islamic Emirate came to power, the services of this company have expanded from 8 sectors to 18 sectors.

He said: “Before the Islamic Emirate came to power, this company was operating in eight sectors, but with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, these sectors have increased to eighteen.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) said that alongside the state-owned Afghan Post, ten other private postal companies are also operating in the country.

Enayatullah Alkozai, the spokesperson for the ministry, said: “According to its statistics, the MoCIT has also issued postal licenses to ten other private companies, which are currently active in the country.”

Some citizens of the country have also called for the expansion of postal companies within the country. Wasim Talash, a resident of Kabul, said: “We are happy with the services of Afghan Post and hope that this company will also be established in the provinces, and if it is present in the provinces, it should activate its other sites.”

Salman Yasin, a resident of Nangarhar, said: “The Afghan Post company has brought good achievements for the citizens of the country in both domestic and international sectors.”

Afghan Post has also announced that it is working to start postal services via air within the country and to reduce the process of sending mail abroad to less than a week.