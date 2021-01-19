Afghan president, NATO chief hold phone conversation over peace talks

Monitoring Desk

KABUL, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have held a phone conversation over the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the president office said Tuesday.

The two sides on Monday discussed “the Afghan peace process and NATO’s continued support for Afghanistan Defense and Security forces,” the presidential office said in a brief statement.

“NATO remains committed to supporting the Afghan Defense and Security forces and continues its mission to train, advise and assist the forces,” the statement quoted Stoltenberg as saying.

Peace talks have been underway between an Afghan government negotiating team and the Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar since early September last year to find a peaceful solution to the prolonged Afghan conflict, but no tangible progress has been reported yet.

The statement came as the U.S. military officials announced earlier this month that the U.S. forces in Afghanistan reduced to 2,500.

The United States and Afghan Taliban signed an agreement in February last year, paving the way for a full withdrawal of the U.S. military forces from Afghanistan by May this year, if the Taliban meets the conditions of the deal, including severing ties with terrorist groups.

Courtesy: Xinhua