Afghan President officially approves 28 reconciliation council members for peace process

KABUL (Agencies): President Ashraf Ghani in a decree on Saturday announcing a list of 28 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah Abdullah, something that can be seen as a progress in the peace efforts by the Afghan government.

Ghani in his decree called on the religious scholars, parliament, the private sector, media and provincial councils to introduce their picks for membership of the council within a week.

The members of the council announced in the decree are former president Hamid Karzai, former mujahideen leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former vice president Mohammad Karim Khalili, former deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq, former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice president Moham-mad Yunus Qanooni, former foreign minister Sala-huddin Rabbani, former mujahideen leader and former minister of energy and water Mohammad Ismalil Khan, former Balkh governor and CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Atta Mohammad Noor, head of Maaz-e-Milli party Sayed Hamid Gailani, Zabihullah Mujaddedi, political and religious figure Sayed Mansoor Nadery, political and religious figure Enayatullah Shahrani, former deputy chief executive and political figure Engineer Mohammad Khan, head of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council, former head of the Administrative Office of the President Sadiq Modabir, Mohammad Ismail Ghazanfar and Mawlawi Khodaidad Saleh.

According to the decree, members of the council from the government are First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, Meshrano Jirga Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, presidential advisor Almas Zahid, state minister for peace affairs (that has not been appointed so far) and presidential advisor Mawlawi Jora Tahiri.

Based on the political agreement signed between Ghani and Abdullah in May, President Ghani authorizes members of the High Council for National Reconciliation by issuing a decree.

The agreement says the High Council of Government will be established to ensure political consensus in the country. Political leaders and national figures will be members.

This comes as according to Abdullah Abdullah, the intra-Afghan negotiations will start this week. The first round of the talks is expected to be held in Doha.