Afghan refugee accused of aiding Taliban in Paris

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): An Afghan citizen evacuated to France is under surveillance because of his alleged links with the Taliban, the newspaper Figaro writes, citing documents from the French Interior Ministry.

Despite suspicions, the French authorities reportedly evacuated a 26-year-old Afghan and his family from Kabul, as they did not have the conditions for an investigation.

During the stopover of an evacuation flight to Abu Dhabi, the young man was interrogated by officers from the Ge-neral Directorate of Extern-al Security of the French Ministry of Defense.

According to the newspaper, the Afghan admitted to having links with the Taliban, to whom he supplied weapons.

Upon arrival in Paris, he and four other people from his entourage were placed under special administrative supervision, the regime of which is provided for by anti-terrorist legislation.

Earlier on Monday, Fr-ench Foreign Minister Je-an-Yves Le Drian said that since August 15, France has evacuated almost 2,000 people from Afghanistan, most of them Afghans.