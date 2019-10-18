Afghan Senate House introduces acting finance minister to Attorney General’s Office

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghan Senate House introduced Humayoun Qayoumi, the acting minister of finance to Attorney General’s Office after reports alleged that he has received significant payments from an American institute while serving as government official.

The Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday introduced Mr. Qayoumi to Attorney General’s Office to respond to the allegations.

This comes as reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that Mr. Qayoumi received enormous amounts of money from the Institute for State Effectiveness while serving as government officials during the years of 2016 and 2017 when he was serving as a government official.

According to reports, Qayoumi received $105,000 in the year 2016 from the Institute for State Effectiveness and $255,000 in 2017.

Founded by President Mohammad Ashraf before 2014 presidential elections, institute made significant profit from governmental contracts during the recent years, the reports added.

Meanwhile, presidential runner Rahmatullah Nabil claims that he has documents which prove that Mr. Qayoumi granted many projects to the institute after assuming office as acting minister of finance.

Calling the move an act of betrayal with the people of Afghanistan, Nabil said “These people bring individuals from abroad and rob the helpless people and call themselves as democrats.”

However, Shamroz Khan Masjedi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance rejects that the ministry has granted any project to the Institute for State Effectiveness.

This comes as anti-corruption and integrity watch organizations have accused the government of national unity of corruption and administrative weakness.

The United States recently withheld $160 million in aid to Afghanistan due to corruption in governmental institutions.