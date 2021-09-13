Afghan servicemen in Uzbekistan shifted

TASHKENT (TASS): Uzbekistan evacuated to another country a group of Afghan servicemen and ci-vilians who were detained in August after illegally crossing the state border of the republic. Foreign Ministry spokesman Yusup Kabulzhanov announced this to TASS on Monday.

“Due to the well-known events in Afghanistan, a gr-oup of former military personnel and representatives of the civilian population of Afghanistan crossed the state border of Uzbekistan and was detained. On Sept-ember 12-13, all Afghan citizens in Uzbekistan were evacuated to another country,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that in mid-August, the airspace of Uzbekistan was illegally crossed by 22 planes and 24 helicopters of the Afghan government forces that flew from the Afghan Mazar-i-Sharif, in which there were a total of more than 500 armed Afg-han soldiers who fled from the Taliban. While escorting the air intruders, the Mi-29 of the Air Force of Uzbekistan and the Afghan Embraer 314 collided. The pilots of the crashed planes ejected and survived.

Other aircraft landed at the airport in the city of Termez, which is 11-13 km from the Uzbek-Afghan border. After identification and other mandatory procedures, the Afghans were accommodated in an isolated area of the covid center located a few kilometers from the border. As an informed source in Termez told TASS, all the servicemen who fled to Uzbekistan were officers of units commanded by the only Afghan Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum.