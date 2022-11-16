Afghan soil not be used against other states

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting National Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in a meeting with an Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoy, said: “We completely assure the world countries that the borders of Afghanistan are secure and our soil will not be used against other countries.

The Acting Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stressed good ties with the member countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In the end, the representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in maintaining security, combating drug cultivation and smuggling, and fighting ISIS.

Related