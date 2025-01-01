Afghan Taliban declare attacks in Pakistan un-Islamic

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday issued stern warning to the Fitna Al-Khawarij, stating that “fighting in any country, particularly Pakistan, without the Emir’s explicit order is not permissible.”

Commander Saeedullah Saeed of Afghan Taliban made these remarks while addressing a police passing-out ceremony.

He emphasized that individuals joining various factions to wage jihad abroad are not true Mujahideen.

“It is wrong to label those who launch attacks from one place to another as Mujahideen,” he said.

He clarified that the authority to declare jihad only rests with the Emir of the state, not with any group or individual.

“If the state has prohibited going to Pakistan, then defying that order amounts to religious disobedience,” he stated.

He further warned that jihad driven by personal ego or group loyalty is considered anarchy under the Islamic law.

“Groups carrying out attacks in the name of jihad are defying both Shariah and the Afghan Emirate,” he added.

Defense analysts said that the statement strengthens Pakistan’s internal security narrative and bolsters its diplomatic position globally.

They further noted that the so-called jihad of Fitna Al-Khawarij, allegedly backed by Indian proxies, is in fact an act of terrorism against Shariah, state authority, and regional peace.