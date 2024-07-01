Afghan Taliban likely to accept invitation to third Doha meeting

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban administration has announced a meeting to review the agenda for the third Doha meeting and has given a green light for participation.

According to a press release shared by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban, on social media platform X, the Ministry’s Center for Strategic Studies held a meeting under the framework of what is called an “academic discussion” titled “Doha 3: The de facto administration’s Interaction with the International Community.”

As the main speaker, Zakir Jalali, the head of the third political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reviewed the previous Doha meetings and stated that there was a positive change in the interaction between the organizers and the hosts of the third meeting.

He mentioned that in the past few days, many delegations have come to Kabul to facilitate the Taliban delegation’s participation in the future.

Mr. Jalali also added that the Taliban “will participate in the main discussions of the third meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan.”

Zakir Jalali clarified that the Taliban is waiting to receive the full details of the Doha meeting agenda from the United Nations and will make the final decision after receiving them.

The Taliban representatives did not participate in the second Doha meeting because they described their demands as not being met.

The third Doha meeting will be held on June 30 and July 1, 2024, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.