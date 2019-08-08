Afghan Telecom’s commercial director killed in an explosion in Kabul city

KABUL (Khaama Press: An explosion in Kabul city killed the commercial director of the Afghan Telecom Company, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials said a magnetic bomb went off in Company area located in the 5th district of Kabul late on Wednesday night.

The officials further added that the explosion killed Mohammad Qasim Taj Wardak, the Commercial Director of Afghan Telecom Company.

Furthermore, the officials said the explosion did not harm anyone else.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group has issued a statement claiming that the explosion targeted the vehicle of intelligence operatives in Company area.

The statement further added that the explosion killed or wounded at least 4 people.