Afghan traders call on Pakistan to reduce tariffs on imported goods

KABUL (TOLONews): The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that even the reduction of taxes imposed by Pakistan on Afghan exports to zero would not be helpful this late in the season.

Naqibullah Safi, the executive director of the chamber, said that additional tariffs are still in place and that officials from both countries have not yet agreed on reducing them.

The executive head of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said: “So far, the taxes remain in effect, and no actions have been taken to reduce or eliminate them. However, both sides have discussed lowering tariffs on some goods, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, but no agreement has been reached yet.”

Some fresh fruit exporters are calling on the Islamic Emirate to seriously address the existing issues before the export season for Afghan products to Pakistan ends.

Haji Mohammad Qasim, a businessman, said: “This should have been done during the apricot and grape seasons. Now, the grapes from the north are ruined, and what used to be worth one hundred Afghanis is now not even worth five Afghanis.”

Mohammad Nazir, another trader, said: “Nothing is being exported, and if it is, everything is stuck in cold storage. The route to Pakistan must be opened, and taxes reduced so that we can export to Pakistan and have some income left for ourselves.”

The Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, criticizing the taxes imposed by Pakistan during the export season of Afghan goods, said that Afghan traders and farmers have always suffered because of this.

Mirwais Haji Zada First Deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, said: “Today, reducing tariffs is of no use because our traders and farmers have suffered losses; compensation must be provided to them.”

Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Angoor Adda, and Dand-e-Patan are the official crossing points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and most trade with South Asian countries is conducted through these crossings. However, the closure of these routes for exports and imports has significantly reduced trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.