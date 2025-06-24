Afghan Traders praise participation in China’s Kunming Expo

KABUL (TOLONews): Several Afghan entrepreneurs who participated in the 9th International Kunming Trade Expo in China have expressed satisfaction with their involvement in the event.

They stated that during the exhibition, they successfully sold products and held discussions with international buyers.

Mohammad Omar, who had a booth at the expo, said: “We had excellent sales, and even local shopkeepers came and bought a lot from our booth. We are very pleased with this exhibition.”

Mohammad Shafi, another Afghan exhibitor, said: “The expo was very impressive and successful. God willing, the next exhibition will be held on the 25th in Shenyang.”

This six-day exhibition hosted over 1,400 companies from various countries, with 88 booths specifically allocated to Afghan traders.

According to the Afghan Carpet Producers and Exporters Union, active participation of Afghan entrepreneurs in such exhibitions presents a valuable opportunity for the growth of the carpet sector.

Abdulmanan Haidari, Executive Director of the Union, said: “Those who traveled to China had the chance to participate in two exhibitions. As a result, they are now in a better position to operate effectively, build stronger connections, and sign better agreements and contracts.”

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi stated that the Islamic Emirate seeks to expand commercial relations with China and other South Asian countries.

Mr. Hanafi emphasized that Afghanistan can become a vital bridge connecting Central, South, and East Asia.