Afghan U19 cricket team defeats South Africa by 7 wickets

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan national U19 cricket team defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the opening match of the U19 Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Afghanistan’s Imran Mir and Ibrahim Zadran played a key role in the match against the rival South African squad.



South Africa set a target of 129 runs for Afghanistan by losing all wickets. But Afghanistan team chased the target by losing only three players in the 25th overs.



The match summary:

• South Africa win the toss and opts to bat first

• Fazal Farooqi takes two wickets in the first three overs

• Shafiq 6/15 helps Afghanistan bowl South Africa out or 129

• Imran, Ibrahim fifties help Afghanistan stroll to target



The ICC U-19 World Cup is underway at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa.

