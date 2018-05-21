Afghan-US forces operations: 20 militants killed in Paktika and Ghazni

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: As many as 20 militants were killed in operation conducted by Afghan and US forces in Ghazni and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Military told Afghan media outlet that the forces conducted operations in Andar district of Ghazni province in which four militants were killed and three others were injured.

Military forces added that the US forces conducted airstrikes in Chaharbaran district of Paktika province leaving at least sixteen militants dead.

Officials also confirmed that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the Afghan armed forces also discovered and defused two improvised explosive devices in Ghazni province.

