Afghan-US forces respond Taliban attack in Ghazni

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan and US forces targeted and attack on Ghazni province with heavy airstrike as result killing of many militants in the area.

The 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan Military in the Southeast said the Afghan Air Force carried out airstrikes on Taliban positions in Ajristan disrict, leaving at least 12 militants dead.

The source further added that 14 Taliban militants were also killed during the clashes with the security forces in the same district.

At least one Afghan soldier also lost his life during the clashes and two sergeants’ sustained injuries, the 203rd Thunder Corps added.

In the meantime, the Thunder Corps said the US force also carried out airstrikes in Mir Khan Wal area of the district leaving at least 16 militants dead.

Ghazni is among the relatively volatile provinces in Southeastern parts of Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militants are active in some of its districts and often carry out terrorist related activities.

Advertisements