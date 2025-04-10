Afghan-Uzbek trade volume exceeds $1b

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Uzbek ambassador to Kabul has said that trade volume between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan has reached $1.1 billion and is expected to rise to $2 billion next year.

In a statement published on its X account, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that Acting Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir met Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Usmanov in Kabul.

During the meeting, Ambassador Usmanov highlighted the growing trade volume between the two countries, noting that it had reached $1.1 billion and is projected to increase to $2 billion in the coming year.

Maulvi Kabir welcomed the strengthening of economic ties and emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to expanding relations with Uzbekistan and other neighboring countries.

He underscored the importance of implementing projects such as Afghan Transit, saying that enhanced regional cooperation would contribute to economic development and stability.

The acting minister also criticized Pakistan for the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, stating that many are currently facing severe hardships.