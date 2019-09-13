Afghan war: Nearly 1,000 children killed last year: UN

KABUL (AT News): The United Nations says that 927 children were killed during clashes in 2018 across Afghanistan.

The Afghan Human Rights Commission, condemns the killing of children as human crime by the war parties, calling on them to end conflicts as soon as possible.

The United Nations has expressed concerns over the increasing civilian casualties, saying targeting children was not acceptable by any means.

“Children suffered unordinary losses in 2018. Violence against them caused the death of most of them last year.”

UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez, recently visited a symbolic children graveyard made of backpacks in New York, expressing sorrow over the children deaths.

“These 758 school bags remind us the killing of 758 children who lost their lives last year. This is a heartbreaking an unacceptable act,” he said in a speech.

Members of Parliament also denounced killing of children as unacceptable.

Tens of civilians including children were killed in the latest air ground operations conducted by Afghan and foreign troops in different provinces.