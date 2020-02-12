Afghan woman skier wins bronze in Intl. sports competition

KABUL (TOLO News): Nazima Khirzad, an Afghan ski racer, has won a bronze medal in the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup 2020 in Pakistan.

The four-day competition was held in Pakistan’s Swat city, and ended on Tuesday with Khirzad winning the bronze medal in the slalom category.

The competition was held in both giant slalom and slalom categories.

Four men and a woman–Khirzad–participated in the competition. Sajjad Hussaini and Alishah Farhang finished 25th while Sayed Mohammad Tahiri and Shah Agha finished in 27 and 34th place, respectively.

45 athletes from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Greece and Azerbaijan participated in the event.