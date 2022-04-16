Afghan women concerned about future

KABUL (Tolo News): Hannah Neumann, a German member of the European parliament, in an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, said that violence against women and girls has increased in Afghanistan. According to Ms. Neumann, although the war in Afghanistan is over, violence against women has increased compared to the past.

Hannah Neumann said that the sale and marriage of underage girls is on the rise in Afghanistan. “For the women especially there is a lot of insecurity about their future, there is a lot of insecurity if tomorrow they can go for their job again, there is a lot of insecurity–how to they feed their children–there is a lot of insecurity about how would be the future, especially of their girls, and we see an increase in forced marriage where even children at the age of 8 or 9 are being married, we see an increase that especially girls are being sold,” said Hannah Neumann, Member of the European Parliament.

The member of the European Parliament also said she considers the situation of the media and journalists in Afghanistan to be worrying. “When they are afraid of journalists reporting the facts, they are afraid of women claiming their rights, but if you want to govern a country, and governing a country is something different from fighting, if you want to govern a country, you need to listen to your citizens and their wishes and their desires and you need to provide answers and this country has 40 million citizens and not just two hundred thousand,” said Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament.

Following the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, various international organizations have expressed concerns over the human rights situation, especially the situation of women and children in Afghanistan.

