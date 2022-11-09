Afghanistan among countries with most displaced people

KABUL (TOLOnews): UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that over 70 percent of the world’s refugees and displaced people come from the most climate-vulnerable countries including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, and Yemen.

Grandi said that these countries “have an enormous stake in discussions about the climate crisis, but they are too often excluded.” “Afghanistan is not on the agenda of COP27 and there is no official representative of Afghanistan in this conference. I attended as an unofficial representative,” said Abdul Hadi Achakzai, an unofficial representative of Afghanistan in the COP27.

Some Afghan families who have been displaced due to climate change said that they are deeply concerned as winter approaches. Sharif is one of the displaced persons who came to Kabul from Parwan province due to floods that hit several parts of the province in August of this year.

TOLOnews interviewed some of the displaced people who are currently living in the Charai Qumber area of Kabul city.

“My children are starving and I am a widow,” she said.

“I am from Logar. When the floods flowed, we were displaced. I am a widow and poor,” said Sheerin, a displaced person.

“The flood hit our home and destroyed it. I have nothing here now,” said Basri Gul, a displaced person.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, said that around 130,000 people have been displaced due to climate change.

“The number of people who are displaced due to natural disasters reached nearly 133,000,” he said.

