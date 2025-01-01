Afghanistan and Mordovia eye stronger economic ties

KABUL (TOLONews): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with Artyom Zdunov, President of the Republic of Mordovia, on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Baradar stated that the Kazan Economic Forum has created a valuable opportunity to establish cooperation between the two sides in the fields of agriculture, trade, electricity, and other sectors.

He added that Afghanistan has high-quality products in fresh and dried fruits, carpets, precious stones, and other minerals, and is ready to begin exporting these items to Mordovia.

According to a statement by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Baradar also noted that the Islamic Emirate is interested in importing essential goods from Mordovia to meet domestic needs. These include electrical appliances, construction materials, industrial machinery, petroleum products, natural gas, raw aluminum, rail wagons, and transportation equipment.

The statement further mentioned that Baradar invited Mordovian investors to invest in Afghanistan’s industry, mining, and agriculture sectors.

The President of Mordovia also highlighted his country’s advancements in medicine, agriculture, energy, and pharmaceutical production and expressed readiness for joint cooperation with Afghanistan in these areas.

He added that Mordovia plans to initiate its exports to Afghanistan via the Mordovia–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan corridor.

During the meeting, Mordovian investors also expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan, and the Deputy Prime Minister assured them of full support.