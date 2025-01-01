Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector

KABUL (Ariana News): Uzbekistan has expressed Tashkent’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan on various issues across the agriculture sector.

According to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov met with his Afghan counterpart Attaullah Omari in Tashkent and pledged cooperation with Kabul.

Omari, led a high-level delegation from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan last week to engage in discussions with Uzbek authorities regarding regional collaboration and key agricultural matters.

The objective of the visit was to address the challenges, posed by climate change, on the water reserves of the Amu Darya River basin; and fostering enhanced cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, irrigation, livestock management, food security, capacity building, and related spheres.

At the meeting, Omari underlined the importance of expanding agricultural cooperation and highlighted investment opportunities in this sector and other related areas.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities for foreign investors, including those from Uzbekistan.

Omari also called for the exchange of agricultural technology and expertise between the two countries, saying Afghanistan urgently needed to boost its agricultural production given current circumstances.

“We must work together to enhance agricultural output not only to meet domestic needs but also to contribute to reducing global poverty,” the minister commented.

For his part, Abdurakhmonov reiterated Tashkent’s commitment to greater collaboration with Kabul at various agricultural initiatives.

He noted Uzbekistan had a significant demand for agricultural products and said Afghanistan could play a vital role by supplying cotton, rice, fruits and vegetables.

He assured Uzbekistan was ready to provide Afghan farmers with improved seeds and purchase their products after harvest.